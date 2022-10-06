Editor’s note: “Out and About” is a listing of submitted events around the Tri-County area, intended to highlight community organizations. To submit an event, send an email to newsroom@thecourierexpress.com with a subject line: Out and About. We reserve the right to edit and reject submissions for this free listing. Out and About will appear weekly in the Tri-County Weekend and periodically in the Courier Express. This first listing is comprised of events we have already published in the CE. Moving forward, we hope this list grows through community submissions. — Ben Destefan
DuBois Historical Society Lantern Walk
DuBOIS — The 14th DuBois Area Historical Society Spirit of DuBois Lantern Walk is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15, with the first tour leaving the Society’s E. D. Reitz Museum at 5 p.m. with additional tours every 15 minutes. To make advance reservations for a specific walk time, call 814-371-4627 between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. Tour groups will be limited to 20 people. Walk-ins are also welcome and will be assigned to the next available tour. The walk is a little less than a mile and will last a little over an hour. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students, with children sixth grade and younger free if accompanied by an adult. All proceeds benefit the DuBois Area Historical Society. The program is suitable for all ages.
Halloween walk-thru in Grampian
GRAMPIAN — A Halloween walk-thru (drive-thru if bad weather) for all local children will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Grampian Community Park. The event is held by the Grampian Lions Club. A large Halloween bag will be provided for each child to collect their treats. Feel free to come in a Halloween costume, though it’s not required. Treats will be available for the first 300 children.
Elk Country Halloween Extravaganza
BENEZETTE — The Keystone Elk Country Alliance is hosting a Halloween Extravaganza on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 1-4 p.m. at the Elk Country Visitor Center. Kids can enjoy crafts, games and treats. A costume parade, led by Benny the Bull Elk, will be held at 2 p.m.
Friends of DuBois Library fundraiser
DuBOIS — The Friends of the DuBois Library is holding their annual basket raffle. Baskets can be donated by individuals, families or organizations. All baskets should contain a book-related to the basket topic. Basket donations will be accepted at the DuBois Library the week of Oct. 25 through Nov. 4. Tickets for the raffle are on sale from Nov. 1-30. The donation is $1 per ticket. Proceeds of ticket sales will benefit the DuBois Public Library. Baskets will be drawn on Dec. 1.
Lakeside UM Men’s Church chili dinner
DuBOIS — The annual Lakeside United Methodist Church chili dinner will be held Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 3-6:30 p.m. This will be a drive-thru pickup at the gym doors. All tickets will be pre-sold for this event. The cost is $9 per ticket. Tickets may be purchased from the church office at 420 1St. St. or ACE Hardware, located at 640 DuBois St., DuBois. Ticket sales will end Oct. 16. The public is welcome to the event which is conducted by the Lakeside United Methodist Men’s Group.