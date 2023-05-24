Keegan Soltis and the No. 7 Ranked Millersville Marauders baseball team advanced to the NCAA Division II Atlantic Super Regional with a trio of wins at regionals. Millersville improved to 43-8 overall after knocking off Charleston (W.V.) once and West Chester twice at home. The Marauders, as the top seed in the Atlantic Region, will host Seton Hill for a best-of-three series starting Friday and closing Saturday.
Soltis, a Philipsburg-Osceola graduate, has been right in the middle of it all. Soltis delivered in the NCAA Regional against University of Charleston and West Chester, going 5-11 with 3 RBIs to help the team advance to the Super Regional.
Entering Super Regionals, Soltis has started 48 games at third base and has a .333 batting average, .454 on-base percentage to go alongside a .487 slugging percentage. He has been an integral part in the success of the squad with 52 hits, 17 extra base hits and 32 RBIs.
The Marauders were eliminated in the regional round each of the last two seasons but were able to sweep the Atlantic Regional. Their last time advancing through the Super Regional Round was in 2016, when they were the NCAA Division II runner-up. Eight regional champions will advance to the championship finals at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina, from June 3-10.
The Marauders and Griffins will begin their series at 1 p.m. Friday at Millersville University. Game 2 will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, with a decisive Game 3 following at 2:30 p.m. if necessary.