Weather Alert

...A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW CONTINUES ACROSS PARTS OF NORTHERN CENTRE... CLEARFIELD...AND SOUTHERN CENTRE COUNTIES... HAZARDS...A band of moderate to heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. Roads may be snow covered or icy. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 942 PM EST, a band of heavy snow extended from DuBois to Seven Mountains, moving east at 25 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... State College, DuBois, Clearfield, Bellefonte, Sandy, Park Forest Village, Boalsburg, Pleasant Gap, Philipsburg, Woodland, Curwensville, Stormstown, Lemont, Zion, Houserville, Pine Grove Mills, Hyde, Centre Hall, Osceola Mills and Milesburg. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Dubois and Lamar exits, specifically from mile markers 97 to 163. This includes Interstate 99 from mile markers 56 to 85. This includes the following highways... Route 119 from near Sykesville to south of DuBois. Route 219 from north of Grampian to I-80. Route 220 from near Bald Eagle to near Bellefonte on I-80. Alternate Route 220 near near Port Matilda. Route 322 from south of DuBois to Potters Mills. State Road 26 from Pine Grove Mills to I-80. State Road 45 from Pine Grove Mills to Old Fort. State Road 153 from near S.B. Elliot State Park to S.B. Elliot State Park. State Road 350 near Philipsburg. SAFETY INFO... Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. &&