Editor’s note: The Courier Express, in collaboration with Lola M. Smith, MS, lecturer in biology at Penn State DuBois, is republishing a series of work completed by college students about endangered species in Pennsylvania. References for the work, similar to a college research paper, are credited at the end for each article.
As its common name suggests, the blue-spotted salamander, Ambystoma laterale, is a small, dark blue to black salamander splashed with blue flecks which range from light to dark in color. Observers often compare its appearance to that of black and blue graniteware. It measures 2.9-5.1 inches from nares to tail (PA Herps 2022). The blue-spotted salamander belongs to Ambystomatidae, the mole salamander family. “Mole salamanders” are so-called due to their fossorial nature. In other words, they spend most of their time underground. There, they dine on earthworms, insects, spiders and other invertebrates (Donato 2000). When threatened by a predator, this salamander may secrete a noxious, milky liquid from granular glands present on its tail (Donato 2000).
The blue-spotted salamander inhabits deciduous and mixed hardwood-coniferous forest with ponds or pools (PA Herps 2022), red maple swamps, and forested floodplain wetlands (PFBC 694, 2015). In spring, blue-spotted salamanders breed in pools and other wetlands. They may hybridize with the Jefferson salamander, Ambystoma jeffersonianum (NatureServe 2022).
Globally, the blue-spotted salamander is considered secure, though it is endangered in Pennsylvania. Threats include commercial and residential development, natural resource extraction, and conversion of upland forest, which destroys and fragments habitat, and leads to erosion and sedimentation (PFBC 695-98, 2015).
In accordance with Pennsylvania’s State Wildlife Action Plan, surveyors will continue species occurrence reviews to confirm the blue-spotted salamander’s range. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will perform annual spot-checking monitoring. And a long-term monitoring program will commence to determine important parameters of suitable habitat and to assess each subpopulation of the blue-spotted salamander (PFBC 695-98, 2015).
