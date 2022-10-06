(The Center Square) – As Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro jostle each other to become Pennsylvania’s next governor, their energy policies diverge markedly — and significantly from current Gov. Tom Wolf.
While Mastriano has been enthusiastic in his support for the fossil fuel industry and opposition to Wolf’s plan for Pennsylvania to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, Shapiro has distanced himself from RGGI while advocating support for fossil fuel and renewable energy.
RGGI, as The Center Square previously reported, would require power generators to pay for pollution allowances in an effort to lower emissions. An injunction has delayed the commonwealth from becoming a part of RGGI.
Mastriano has cast Wolf’s support of RGGI as ignoring Pennsylvania voters without a public benefit.
“Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration views its hasty entry into the program as the pinnacle of its climate legacy – a flimsy house of cards constructed without any input from the legislators tasked with representing Pennsylvania’s 13 million residents,” Mastriano wrote in an op-ed.
“And all of this, despite zero concrete evidence RGGI actually reduces harmful greenhouse gas emissions in any meaningful way – and plenty of demonstrable negative economic impacts writ-large.”
He pointed to higher costs for consumers.
“The most obvious consequence of RGGI is increased energy costs. Some electric companies have admitted these additional expenses are already baked into the newest base rates, recalculated every few months to reflect market conditions,” Mastriano wrote. “Many electric companies will soon announce revised customer rates and all signs point to more double-digit increases – and that’s before the court decides the fate of RGGI in Pennsylvania. We are already paying the administration’s carbon tax and it’s not even officially enacted yet. How much worse will things get?”
Shapiro has said he has “reservations” about joining RGGI, but does not specifically mention it on his campaign website.
“Josh refuses to accept the false choice between protecting jobs or protecting our planet – we must do both,” his website states. “His priority is ensuring Pennsylvania has a comprehensive climate and energy policy plan that will move all of us forward.”
Shapiro positions himself as supporting economic growth and environmental conservation.
“As governor, Josh will invest in clean energy while creating thousands of good paying jobs for Pennsylvanians across the commonwealth. He’ll promote solar projects and adopt measures to increase access to renewable energy sources,” according to his website. “Shapiro will invest to plug abandoned wells across the state to curb emissions and create jobs, and invest in zero-carbon technology and provide financial incentives to help bring zero-carbon technologies to commercial readiness. This includes investment in research, development, and design (RD&D) for advanced renewables, advanced nuclear, hydrogen, carbon capture, and other zero-carbon technologies that could support businesses and job creation in Pennsylvania.”
Notably, Shapiro’s approach to RGGI differs from Wolf’s argument. While Shapiro focuses on economic growth that clean energy could bring, he doesn’t repeat Wolf’s advocacy on RGGI on the grounds that it will boost the economy.
“While the Republican-controlled General Assembly has failed to take any measures to address climate change, by joining RGGI, my administration will take a historic, proactive, and progressive approach that will have significant positive environmental, public health, and economic impacts,” Wolf wrote in a veto message that would have blocked RGGI.