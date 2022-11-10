(The Center Square) – Control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives remains unclear amid claims to the contrary, and a much-watched U.S. House race has ended with an incumbent Democrat’s victory.
In northeast Pennsylvania, the 7th Congressional District was won again by Democrat Susan Wild against Republican Lisa Scheller in a rematch of 2020. Wild narrowly beat Scheller with 50.8% of the vote over Scheller’s 49.2%, a separation of less than 5,000 votes.
The win prevented Republicans from flipping the House seat, but it still remains unclear which party will control the U.S. House. More than a dozen House races have yet to be called. As of noon on Thursday, ABC News says Republicans have wins for 211 seats, Democrats had 201 – leaving 23 of the 435 to be decided. Majority is 218.
The U.S. Senate is evenly split at 48 seats each, with Senate seats in Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, and Nevada still being counted, though the Alaska race of ranked-choice voting is led overwhelmingly by two Republicans. Georgia will have a runoff election Dec. 6.
Like the U.S. House, Pennsylvania’s House balance of power is still undecided.
Three races still have not been called: District 7 between Democrat Timothy McGonigle and incumbent Republican Parke Wentling; District 18 between Democrat Laurie Smith and incumbent Republican K.C. Tomlinson; and District 172 between incumbent Democrat Kevin Boyle and Republican Al Taubenberger.
While Republicans bragged about voters returning a “solid Republican majority” to the state Senate in a press release, Democrats argued they will control the House. Though the races have not yet been called, Democrats argued mail-in ballots and redrawn House districts favored their party.
Republicans will control the Senate 28-22 in the next session, losing one seat to the Democrats. In the House, Republicans previously controlled it 113-90; if they win the three outstanding races, they will have lost 10 seats in the best-existing scenario for them.
If Democrats take back control of the House, it will be the first time they’ve done so in 12 years.
Josh Shapiro’s win keeps the Keystone State with a Democratic governor.