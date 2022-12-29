MIDDLETOWN — A prize-winning ticket worth $122,343.50 for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Plus the Cash” game was sold at a Lottery retailer in Clarion County on Wednesday, Dec. 28, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.
Country Fair, along Route 322 in Shippenville, receives a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Plus the Cash is a $5 “Fast Play” game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $75,000. Fast Play games print on-demand from a Lottery sales terminal or self-service touch-screen vending terminal and are similar to scratch-off games, but without the need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing.
To see if they’ve won a prize, players can review the ticket, or scan it at a Lottery retailer or with the ticket checker feature on the Lottery’s Official App. The holder of a top-prize winning Fast Play ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.