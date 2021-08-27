KNOX — After losing its first game of the year in the second round of the state playoffs last year, it won’t be the same run for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs football this year.
The defending District 9 Class A champions dropped their season-opener at Keystone Friday night as the Panthers edged them, 22-20.
The Panthers beat the Bulldogs despite not scoring an offensive touchdown as the difference came down to a third-quarter safety and a kickoff return that gave the Panthers the lead for good with 6:55 remaining.
The Bulldogs took their first lead of the game when Bryson Bain connected with Chris Marshall for a 26-yard TD pass with 7:13 remaining in the fourth quarter to go up 20-16. But on the ensuing kickoff, Zander McHenry returned the book 80 yards for the winning points.
Keystone led 14-8 at halftime thanks to a pair of interception returns in the second quarter, a 25-yarder by Kyle Nellis and 35-yarder from Steve Shetler.
The Bulldogs, despite intercepting the pass on the play, accepted a safety because of the Bulldogs committing a holding penalty in the end zone to go up 16-8.
Redbank Valley got within 16-14 when Gunner Mangiantini completed a 63-yard TD pass to Mason Clouse with 43 seconds left in the third quarter to close within 16-14, setting up the fourth quarter sequence.
The Bulldogs opened the game with Bain’s 18-yard TD pass to Tate Minich in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs outgained the Panthers, 153-83. Quarterbacks Mangiantini completed 4 of 8 passes for 117 yards, Bain was 6-for-11 with 63 yards and two interceptions to go with his two TD passes. Marshall caught four passes for 42 yards while Clouse had two receptions for 74 yards.
The Bulldogs were limited to minus-27 yards rushing.
The Bulldogs host Otto-Eldred next Friday.