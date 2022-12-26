When Pat Narduzzi’s team takes the field for its first game next season, there will be plenty of familiar faces on both sides of the ball. Not just to his staff and Panther fans that have been following along, but to area high school football supporters, as well.
Although plenty can change with a team’s roster in today’s world of college football, a quick glance into the future shows a heavy local presence in Pitt’s 2023 starting lineup.
WPIAL and City League standouts have always made an impact on Saturdays for the Panthers. From all-time greats like Mike Ditka, Tony Dorsett and Dan Marino, to recent impact players such as Tyler Boyd, Dane Jackson and Damar Hamlin — who all currently play in the NFL — Western Pennsylvanians can always count on watching a “hometown hero” suit up and take the field for Pitt.
“We want to recruit the best in this area,” Narduzzi said Wednesday during his signing day press conference. “Guys that can help us win another championship.”
However, in recent years, the number of key contributors from the area has dwindled within the Pitt program.
In Narduzzi’s first two seasons with the Panthers, at least 11 players from the WPIAL and or City League made seven or more starts for Pitt. That number has decreased in recent years.
This year, only four area players — M.J. Devonshire (Aliquippa), David Green (Central Catholic), Jake Kradel (Butler) and Blake Zubovic (Belle Vernon) — started in at least half of the Panthers’ games. That number was even lower in 2021, when just three Panthers were regular starters during Pitt’s ACC championship campaign.
There’s no way to directly explain why Pitt’s local connection declined over recent years, but by the looks of it, things are heading back up.
Along with the four former WPIAL standouts listed above who are all expected to return, veteran defensive tackle Devin Danielson (Thomas Jefferson) and former City League star Dayon Hayes (Westinghouse) will play pivotal roles for the Panthers in 2023.
“I have talked to David Green, who was like, ‘Yeah, we’re the oldest guys on the team now and we’re from the local area,’ “ Devonshire told the Post-Gazette in a recent interview. “Me, him, Devin Danielson and even Dayon Hayes. We’ve definitely thought about next year, but not too much.”
Devonshire, of course, found his stride at Pitt after transferring back home from Kentucky, where he originally committed out of high school. Next fall, a few other former Friday night phenoms from District 7 will aim to follow in his footsteps.
In addition to their 19-player high school class that signed with the program Wednesday afternoon, Pitt added a trio of new talents from the transfer portal — two being quarterback Phil Jurkovec (Pine-Richland/Boston College) and Donovan McMillon (Peters Township/Florida).
After originally choosing other destinations out of high school, Narduzzi says both were happily welcomed back to Oakland.
“When you get that call back, it feels pretty good,” Narduzzi said when discussing area players who’ve returned through the portal. “... We can develop those guys. Whether you come now or come later, we wish they’d just come now and make it easy.”
Elliot Donald (Central Catholic), Sean FitzSimmons (Central Valley), Stephon Hall (Central Valley) and Nahki Johnson (West Mifflin) will all also likely compete for starting spots on defense, while Gavin Thompson (Central Catholic) could see an uptick in opportunities at receiver.
After seeing players from other states carry the torch for Pitt in recent years, Narduzzi’s program could seemingly once again be led by those who grew up in its backyard. And those who’ve been around to see the many new arrivals in past years can feel the excitement.
“I can remember looking around at players from area schools and thinking it would be fun to play with certain guys,” Devonshire said. “We’re kind of building that now. We’re going to see what an all-WPIAL area team will be about, with all the former stars from the WPIAL and City League being on one team. It’s definitely exciting.”