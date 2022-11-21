MADISON TWP. – An 80-year-old Parker man was charged with animal neglect following an incident on Oct. 4 at approximately 12:30 p.m. along Sarah Furnace Road in Madison Township (Clarion County).
According to court documents, Franklin R. Smith failed to provide the necessary amount of sustenance to keep his dog at an adequate and healthy weight.
Police said Smith’s dog was skinny enough that its hip bones, spine and ribs were “clearly visible.”
Charges were filed Nov. 19 by Trooper Brian Tanner with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.