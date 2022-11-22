CLARION – PASSAGES is seeking volunteer advocates to help survivors of sexual violence.
Volunteer opportunities are available in Clarion, Jefferson and Clearfield counties.
For more information, visit www.passages-inc.org or call 1 (800) 793-3620.
