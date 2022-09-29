DuBois 28, Punxsutawney 7; Brockway 21, Smethport 0; St. Marys 34, Brookville 7; Clearfield 28, Huntingdon 0; Keystone 42, Ridgway 7; Elk County Catholic 21, Coudersport 14; Redbank Valley 27, Union/ACV 7; Curwensville 14, West Branch 7

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos