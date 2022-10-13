Central Clarion 28, DuBois 14; Brockway 21, Ridgway 7; Karns City 48, Brookville 13; St. Marys 49, Bradford 7; Punxsutawney 26, Moniteau 21; Clearfield 42, Bellefonte 0; Elk County Catholic 34, Cameron County 7; Redbank Valley 41, Port Allegany 6; Curwensville 20, Conemaugh Valley 14

