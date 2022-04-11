Patience is part of the process.
In our line of work, that’s not easy. Even so, it is required for a newspaper.
Since we were alerted to a possible presence of investigators in DuBois last Wednesday, we have been diligently attempting to track down official information. Almost all local and regional authorities directed us to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office, which we have now reached out to numerous times. In fact, we did so again prior to my writing of this piece Monday. The only response we have received is, “We have no comment” via email. Several phone calls have went unanswered, and voicemails have not been returned.
It’s frustrating, to say the least. But, again, it’s part of the process.
The only information we have on record from an official source is from DuBois Mayor Ed Walsh, who confirmed there was a search conducted at the city building last Wednesday by the Attorney General’s office and state police. He told us investigators were there for roughly three hours, but did not disclose any further information about what the search entailed. Walsh only referenced a blank, or blanket, search warrant which gives broad authorization without specific details.
So, that is what we reported. And, as of the time of this writing, that is all we can report.
I felt it was necessary to let our readership know we are continuously inquiring about updates or any new information from the Attorney General’s office and local sources. If or when we receive facts on the record, we will share them with you.
In a world where it seems like a race to be first, our job is to be as accurate as we are timely. We cannot print rumors or random claims from the comment section on social media. Similar to patience, playing by a set of legal rules is also part of our process.
Investigations take time. Time is something that rarely works in our favor. Trust me, we’re as impatient as they come, and there have been more than a few choice words expressed in the office over the last handful of days as we get stonewalled.
Still, we’ll keep trying. If there is something provided by officials to report, we will do so.
I just ask for your patience as we work to bring you accurate information.
— Ben Destefan,
Editor of The Courier Express