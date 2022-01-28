Patricia A. Elder, 87, of Rimersburg, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Shippenville.
Born February 24, 1934 in Rimersburg, she was the daughter of Ralph and Velma (Fowler) Switzer.
Patricia was a lifelong resident of the Rimersburg area and was an active member of Rimersburg First United Methodist Church.
She worked as the kitchen manager at Union Area High School for 28 years until her retirement in 1996.
Cooking was a passion of Patricia's and she loved to cook for her family.
She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Jami L. Simpson of Slippery Rock; grandchildren, Jeffery Elder and wife Colleen, Gregory Elder and wife, Alexandra, and Stephanie Zeiber and husband, Jeffrey; great-grandchildren, Scarlett, Sienna, Fiona and William; sisters, Janet Greenawalt of Erie, Gloria Kriebel of Anderson, Ind., Bonnie Pensenstadler and husband, Wayne, of Pinehurst, N.C., Jane Fraley of Orchard Park, N.Y.; and daughter-in-law, Mary E. Elder.
She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, William J. Elder, whom she married on August 8, 1952 and who passed away June 13, 1988; son, William B. Elder; brothers, Ralph E. Switzer Jr., Jack Switzer and Donald Switzer; sisters, Martha Patton, Pauline Myers, Bernice Simpson and Sue Mohney; and son-in-law, Timothy M. Simpson.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, January 30, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home in Rimersburg.
Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 31, 2022 at the funeral home, with the Rev. John Bargar officiating.
Burial will be in Rimersburg Cemetery.
Patricia’s family would like to thank both the Country Springs Personal Care home in Sligo and Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Shippenville for the excellent care provided to Patricia.
Memorial contributions may be made in Patricia’s memory to Southern Clarion County Ambulance, P.O. Box 369, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
To express online condolences to Patricia’s family visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.