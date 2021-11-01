Patricia D. “Pat” Confer, 74, of Sligo, passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021 at her home.
Born December 23, 1946 in Clarion, she was the daughter of James L. and Betty (Guntrum) Ramsey.
She was a lifelong resident of the Clarion area and a member of the Wildcat Wesleyan Methodist Church.
Mrs. Confer enjoyed crocheting, word puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren and her beloved dog, Buddy.
Her memory will be cherished by her son, James Confer and wife, Bobbie Jo, of Rimersburg; her daughters, Peggy Hawk of Sligo and Sharon Confer of Rimersburg; six grandchildren, Kendra Boni and husband, Brad, Daniel R. Hawk, Casey Confer, Rick Marzullo, Emily Marzullo and Charlie Slee; six great-grandchildren; and her sister, Sally Ramsey.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Services will be private at Pat’s request.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.