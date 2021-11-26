Patricia Gilfillan, 74, of Parlin, N.J., formerly of Rimersburg, passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at the Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, N.J.
Born Friday, May 23, 1947 in Brookville, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Leona Pearl Schmader.
She was raised in Rimersburg, and was a graduate of Union Joint High School.
Soon after high school, she married the love of her life, Fred Gilfillan.
Starting their married life together in Rimersburg, the couple would then settle in Old Bridge, N.J.
Many knew Patricia as Suzie, a nickname given to her by her grandmother, or as Pat, Mrs. G. or Mimi. Whichever name those in her life may have chosen, they all knew the same loving woman.
From an early age, Patricia always took care of others. She was a motherly figure to her younger siblings growing up, always taking care of the family while her parents worked shift work. Patricia would then take on that role with others. It was in her nature to take care of others before herself.
She would go on to work in the nursing field, at Colonia Pediatrics, but her main focus was always taking care of her children.
Mrs. Gilfillan was a devout Catholic, and member of St. Bernadette's Church in Parlin.
She enjoyed 30 years of teaching religious education to the children there. She was a very spiritual woman.
Patricia also spent time as a Cub Scout mother when her sons were younger.
In her spare time, she enjoyed being a part of a seasonal crafting group, making different crafts around the holidays. But more than anything else, it was being with her family that gave her joy.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 56 years, Fred; her loving sons, Brian and his wife, Kristina, and Jason and his wife, Antonella; her cherished grandchildren, Tyler, Trevor, Trent, Nicolas and Alexander; and by her caring siblings, Kimberly Davis, and Kenneth, Kelly and Kevin Schmader.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Leona Pearl Schmader, and by her sister, Tina Marie Schmader.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. on Monday, November 29, at the Burns Funeral Home in Rimersburg.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Saint Richard's Catholic Church in Rimersburg, with the Rev. Guillermo Diaz presiding.
Interment will follow in Saint Eusebius Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia's memory could be made to www.samaritanspurse.com or www.atonementfriars.com.
Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.