Patricia Marie Mortimer, 87, of Rimersburg, passed away on Sunday evening, February 12, 2023 at her residence.
Born September 17, 1935 in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late Meade H. and Evelyn Hetick Rudolph.
Patricia married James C. “Jim” Mortimer in June 15, 1957. He preceded her in death on January 30, 1999.
She attended Saint Joseph Catholic High School in Oil City and graduated as Class Salutatorian in 1953.
She worked at numerous places including the Oil City National Transit Building, South Penn Oil Company as Secretary for four years and the Rimersburg Record and The Leader-Vindicator newspapers in Rimersburg as office manager for 23 years, until she retired.
Patricia was a member of the Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Oil City and the Saint Richard Catholic Church in Rimersburg.
She was also a member of the Seneca Rocks Audubon Society, Ducks Unlimited and many Red Hat Societies.
Patricia loved to attend many local committees and public events.
She enjoyed “the old school” film photography, taking thousands of photos for business and pleasure. Wherever she visited, people, places or things would become her target for a snapshot.
Patricia also loved nature, flowers, vegetable gardens and reading.
She was a gifted artist with a paint brush, creating scenic masterpieces or playing a classical or popular hits on the piano.
Always being on the lookout for a road trip, she traveled to many places including the Eastern United States — New England being a highlight, along with the Clarion River, Cook Forest, Buttermilk Falls on Leatherwood Creek and Tionesta and its Creekside.
She always kept herself busy working, writing letters or just listening and always ready to be a shoulder to cry on.
Survivors include her son, J. Matthew Mortimer of Rimersburg; two granddaughters, Rachel Forsythe and her husband, Chad, of Knox and Sarah Myers and her husband, Steve, of Parker; and her great-grandchildren, Evan and Matthew Forsythe of Knox and Natlie and Ezra Myers of Parker; along with many nieces and nephews; friends; and her feline friends, Little Missy and Bucky Boy.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Mark J. Mortimer.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023 at the Burns Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg, with the Rev. Tom Young, pastor of the Williamsburg Community Bible Church of God, officiating.
Interment will take place in the Rimersburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Patricia’s honor to the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library, 673 Main Street, Rimersburg, PA 16248 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.