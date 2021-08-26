Clearfield 20, DuBois 14; Brockway 28, Union/ACV 21; Brookville 34, Bradford 7; St. Marys 28, Ridgway 14; Elk County Catholic 34, Bucktail 6; Central Clarion 48, Punxsutawney 6; Redbank Valley 49, Keystone 13; Curwensville 21, Everett 0

