Karns City 28, DuBois 7; Central Clarion 35, Brookville 21; Punxsutawney 14, Bradford 0; St. Marys 21, Moniteau 7; Elk County Catholic 27, Otto-Eldred 10; Port Allegany 20, Ridgway 7; Redbank Valley 35, Smethport 0; Clearfield 28, Tyrone 14; Curwensville 14, Meyersdale 7; Brockway 28, Kane 20
agate
Pat's Week 1 picks
Chris Wechtenhiser
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
Latest e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
E-edition and App Help
News in your inbox
What's Trending
-
PSP: 19-year-old from Reynoldsville dies in crash on Route 322
-
DuBois magistrate roundup
-
Johnsonburg woman accused of throwing broken plate at child
-
Lawrence Township Dog Park now open
-
DuBois City Council schedules public hearing for liquor license transfer request
-
Teenage boy dies in house fire in Penfield
-
Sandy Twp. Petition Group seeks to pause consolidation process with DuBois
-
Sandy Twp. to reject any attempt by DuBois to hire new city manager, finance director
-
DuBois couple facing child endangerment charges
-
Clearfield County deeds July 20-25