Karns City 42, DuBois 14; Brockway 20, Kane 14; Brookville 21, Central Clarion 14; St. Marys 28, Moniteau 7; Ridgway 20, Port Allegany 13; Punxsutawney 13, Bradford 7; Clearfield 35, Juniata 21; Curwensville 27, Meyersdale 7; redbank Valley 14, Smethport 6; Elk County Catholic 20, Otto-Eldred 14

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos