Brookville 33, DuBois 6; Brockway 13, Smethport 7; St. Marys 26, Bradford 13; Coudersport 34, Elk County Catholic 20; Ridgway 27, Kane 21; Clearfield 35, Bald Eagle Area 28; Karns City 42, Punxsutawney 6; Redbank Valley 56, Otto-Eldred 7; Mount Union 34, Curwensville 7

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos