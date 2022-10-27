DuBois 21, Hollidaysburg 7; Brockway 27, Cameron County 14; Brookville 34, Bellefonte 21; Clearfield 42, Karns City 14; Philipsburg-Osceola 20, Ridgway 0; Punxsutawney 14, Union/ACV 7; Central Clarion 28, Redbank Valley 21; Glendale 20, Curwensville 14

