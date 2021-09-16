DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 80F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.