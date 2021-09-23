Ridgway 28, DuBois 7; Redbank Valley 48, Brockway 21; Brookville 28, Karns City 21; St. Marys 21, Central Clarion 14; Union/ACV 35, Elk County Catholic 20; Clearfield 35, Bellefonte 14; Kane 26, Punxsutawney 12; Curwensville 42, Northern Bedford 12

