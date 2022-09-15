DuBois 41, Bradford 14; Brockway 27, Union/ACV 21; Brookville 21, Moniteau 7; St. Marys 35, Karns City 14; Kane 21, Ridgway 14; Central Clarion 28, Punxsutawney 7; Philipsburg-Osceola 49, Clearfield 14; Elk County Catholic 27, Sheffield 7; Redbank Valley 35, Keystone 28; Southern Hungtingdon 27, Curwensville 14

