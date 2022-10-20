DuBois 34, Moniteau 6; Brockway 20, Redbank Valley 14; Central Clarion 42, St. Marys 14; Clearfield 49, Central Mountain 0; Union/ACV 27, Ridgway 20; Mount Union 48, Curwensville 20; Elk County Catholic 49, Sheffield 6

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos