DuBois 28, Central Clarion 7; Brockway 34, Bucktail 0; Brookville 27, Ridgway 21; St. Marys 35, Kane 14; Keystone 42, Elk County Catholic 7; Clearfield 48, Bellefonte 14; Moniteau 21, Punxsutawney 0; Redbank Valley 28, Union/ACV 14; Curwensville 35, Moshannon Valley 28

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos