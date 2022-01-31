Patty L. Troup, 73, of Hawthorn, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.
Born August 27, 1948, in New Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Doris (Bright) Harriger.
She married Charles L. Troup on November 30, 1963. He survives.
Patty was a member of the Grace Baptist Church in New Bethlehem, where she helped with Awana and Vacation Bible School.
Survivors include her husband, Chuck of Hawthorn; three children, Michelle Toy and Michael Troup both of Hawthorn and Kelli McKay and her husband, Curt, of Leesburg, Va.; seven grandchildren, Gabe, Jesse, Madison, Jeremy, Gavin, Morgan and Heidi; two brothers, Dennis Harriger of New Bethlehem and Terry Harriger and his wife, Luann, of Hawthorn; and a sister, Marty King of Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn, with the Rev. Bob Ryver officiating.
Interment will take place in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.
