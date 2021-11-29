Paul A. McKinney, 63, of Rimersburg, passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born in Brookville, on April 15, 1958, he was the son of the late Max and Marie (Carrier) McKinney.
He graduated from Union High School and worked as a truck driver for over 40 years.
Mr. McKinney was a member of the Sligo Fire Department and a former EMT and driver for the Clarion County Ambulance Service.
Paul had many trail cameras and enjoyed taking photos, especially of his horses.
He loved spending time with his grandkids and attending their sporting events.
Survivors include his sons, Shane (Debra) McKinney of Clarion and Jason (Lauren) McKinney of Sligo; his grandchildren, Aniston, Tanner and Jaxon; and his step-grandchildren, Mason, Giana and Adriana; his brothers, Merle (Judy) McKinney of Erie and Arnold (Cathy) McKinney of Rimersburg; and his sisters, Thelma (Karl Dean) Stewart and Joyce (Tom) Kennedy, all of Rimersburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Mary Jane McKinney, whom he married on September 26, 1980 and who passed away on November 1, 2021; and his granddaughter, Taiya McKinney who passed away on February 25, 2009.
The family will receive friends on Monday, November 29, 2021 from noon until the time of the funeral services at 2 p.m. at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home in Rimersburg, with Tim Shimmons officiating.
Interment will be Sligo Cemetery.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
To send an online condolence to the family or view a video tribute, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.