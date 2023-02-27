If there was ever a time for the Penguins’ bottom six to put forth a knockout audition, it’d be the present.
Less than a week away from the NHL’s March 3 trade deadline, Pittsburgh’s third and fourth lines turned in some of their best showings of the season thus far, as six players combined for five points in a lopsided 7-3 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Danton Heinen, a healthy scratch for an eight-game stretch prior to the Penguins’ overtime defeat of the Blues in St. Louis on Saturday afternoon, was eager to answer in the affirmative when asked if the bottom six’s performance was indicative of what they’re capable of.
“For sure. I think we’ve always believed that. We’ve never lost belief in here,” Heinen said. “We’re just focused on us inside the room and it’s always nice to chip in. We’re just trying to help the team.”
There would’ve been plenty of reasons for members of the Penguins’ third and fourth lines not to remain so steadfast in their conviction. Winger Kasperi Kapanen was placed on waivers and ultimately claimed by the Blues just days ago, signaling to the team that rendition of the third line — and Kapanen in particular — wasn’t getting it done.
Though Brock McGinn’s elongated streak of games without a point continues, linemate Jeff Carter’s goalless drought ceased when he roofed a wrister over the head of Tampa Bay netminder Brian Elliott. So did Teddy Blueger’s when he tapped in the puck from the crease following a Marcus Pettersson misfire, breaking a string of over 30 games since what was formerly his only score of the campaign.
“It’s awesome to see that,” Heinen said of the third- and fourth-line centers. “Those guys, they do so much for the team, other things, little things, so to see them get rewarded, it’s huge.”
Blueger had come aggravatingly close to scoring in the last handful of games; he clanked a shot off the crossbar in St. Louis and had a goal disallowed on Feb. 18 against New Jersey due to him making a clear kicking motion. After registering his relief-fueling first goal since Dec. 6, Blueger wasn’t shy about discussing the difficulty of staying confident in his game.
“It’s not a great feeling,” Blueger said of his scoring drought. “Obviously, you try to block it out as much as you can and focus on the process of playing. The good thing is the last couple of weeks, I’ve been getting chances and there’s a couple obviously I’d like to have back that I’m not quite sure how I missed. But sometimes, it’s how it goes.”
For a change this season, puck luck turned in Blueger’s favor, as did it for his linemates and players throughout coach Mike Sullivan’s lineup. The well-balanced attack that featured at least one goal from every line was an effort Sullivan was pleased with, especially given how top-heavy Pittsburgh’s scoring has been.
“If we’ve got to rely on the same guys every night to score goals, it’s hard to win consistently,” Sullivan said. “Anytime you can get production throughout your lineup, whether it be through the four lines or your six defensemen that are in the lineup, I think it helps you sustain winning.”
The pair of weekend wins provided evidence that the Penguins are capable of being a playoff caliber team, especially since they just took down a squad that’s presently the Eastern Conference’s fifth seed. Making such a proclamation after Pittsburgh was routed at its home rink last week by the high-flying Edmonton Oilers would’ve been a difficult claim to make.
But, with Pittsburgh’s playoff hopes intact, the debate arises as to whether the Penguins have enough firepower on their bottom two lines. The injection of Heinen back into the starting lineup certainly benefited the third group this past weekend.
Per Natural Stat Trick, the Penguins were expected to score more goals than both the Blues and Lightning when the trio of Heinen, Carter and McGinn was on the ice. As Pittsburgh fans know all too well, such was hardly the case when Kapanen was in for Heinen.
General manager Ron Hextall must evaluate quickly if the resurgence from the Penguins’ lower line forwards is enough for him to put his trust in keeping that group in its current state. A sample size of just over 20 minutes in two games is understandably troublesome to feel particularly confident about, especially considering the Heinen-Carter-McGinn line hasn’t fared nearly as well in their other 100 minutes and change together this year.
But unlike their usual disappearing offensive acts this season, members of the third and fourth line were on full display at a convenient time for both theirs and the team’s sake. Whether performances like these translate to all parties sticking around past the deadline is uncertain.
Twenty-four-year-old Drew O’Connor, a bit of a surprise constant in the Penguins’ starting lineup this season, did his part in setting a new career high with his fourth goal of the year. Efforts like his and the fervor he bestowed upon reporters postgame show why while there was plenty to be excited about after Pittsburgh’s second straight win, these games remain trial runs for many of the Penguins’ fringe players and starters as the deadline looms near.
“You still have to earn every game,” O’Connor said. “That’s kind of my mentality about it, just trying to do the best I can every game and just try to keep earning my shifts, earning my games.”