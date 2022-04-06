Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson returned to the lineup during Tuesday’s 6-4 home loss to the Colorado Avalanche.
His presence came after he had been a healthy scratch in his team’s previous two games. In all, he has been a healthy scratch for four of the past 12 games.
Pettersson acknowledges being a spectator rather than a participant in a game can be beneficial for his own good.
But he also admits it has been a frustrating development.
“It’s both,” Pettersson said following Tuesday’s game. “You want to play every game. We have healthy competition in the lineup. So you’ve got to look at it that way too. Once you’re out of the lineup, I think you want to kind of reset a little bit and look at the games and see it from a different perspective, see what you can improve on and take it from there. You’ve got to find positives in it. But I think it’s frustrating too. I think I did a good job of using that time to get better and kind of reset a little bit.”
Pettersson was even franker when asked a follow-up query that suggested the second half of his season hasn’t been as impressive as the first half.
“It’s a good question honestly,” Pettersson said. “I agree with you. I was happy with my first half of the season. I think I’ve got to get back to that.”
His coach didn’t dispute Pettersson’s blunt self-postulate.
I would probably agree with Marcus’ assessment,” Mike Sullivan said. “One thing about Marcus is he’s a terrific person and he always takes ownership for his own game. We certainly have so much respect for him for his maturity and his own approach to his own game. For Marcus to be effective, a lot of it for me in the second half is just the consistency of play. It’s just bringing the game every night that’s going to help us win, being a good defender, using his stick, controlling his gaps, helping us get out of our end, making good decisions with the puck and taking what the game gives him. That’s the player Marcus is.
“He’s a pretty good defenseman on both sides of the puck. He can help us offensively and he defends pretty well with the skillsets that he has. We’re asking him just to bring a little bit more consistency to his game. We certainly value all of these guys. These aren’t easy lineup decisions. We feel like we have a competitive group. We’re trying to put the six best defensemen on the ice each and every night. Marcus is always in that conversation.”
In 63 games this season, Pettersson has 16 points (one goal, 15 assists) and has averaged 15:55 of ice time per contest.
McGinn returns
to practice
Injured Penguins forward Brock McGinn participated in Wednesday’s practice at the team’s facility in Cranberry.
Donning a gray jersey to signal no contact, McGinn skated with teammates for the first time since he suffered a suspected right hand or arm injury on March 11.
He has missed 12 games in total due to the malady.
No specific timetable has been offered for McGinn who is currently designated to long-term injured reserve.
Sullivan did not provide a substantive update on McGinn’s status other than to simply suggest he is “closer” to a potential return to the lineup.
Appearing in 56 games this season, McGinn has 18 points (11 goals, seven assists).
He is averaging 15:02 of ice time per contest, including 1:59 in short-handed situations.