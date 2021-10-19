Once you get beyond the names Kris Letang and Jeff Carter atop the Penguins score sheet, you’ve got to be impressed with how the team has managed to start the season 2-0-1.
After all, a line chart featuring the likes of Drew O’Connor, Dominik Simon, Evan Rodrigues and Danton Heinen isn’t exactly a list of who’s who within NHL circles.
But what makes the Penguins’ decent start even more impressive is who isn’t on that list.
Obviously, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Those guys are injured.
But also fellow forwards Kasperi Kapanen and Jason Zucker. Those two were being counted on to step up their offensive production with Crosby and Malkin shelved. Yet, so far, it’s been lesser known Penguins who’ve helped get the team off on a good foot.
Kapanen hasn’t scored in the first three games and has just one assist on five-on-five. Zucker does have one goal and has generated 11 shots. That’s tied with Rodrigues for the team lead.
Head coach Mike Sullivan identified Zucker and Kapanen as two players who had the potential to be leaned on for goal production with Crosby and Malkin rehabbing. Thus far, though, it’s been guys such as Heinen (three goals), Rodrigues (two goals, one assist) and O’Connor (three points in two games) that have seized the wheel.
As a result, the Penguins have an NHL-best 15 goals over their first four games, despite some absent star power.
In Tuesday’s “Breakfast with Benz” podcast, Penguins Radio Network host Brian Metzer says Kapanen is definitely capable of more.
“It’s not there yet. With his speed, he should be able to create some space and opportunities for himself,” Metzer said. “He shouldn’t need to have a ton of support (on his line). He can open up space, get open, get himself into scoring position. Most of the goals he scored last year came off the rush. Came off of him opening up space with his own speed. So we’ll see if he turns that on.”
As for Zucker, Metzer says at least he is getting into position to get pucks on net and is taking opportunities to fire shots toward opposing goalies.
“I know he only has one goal to show for (his 11 shots). He’s got to start cashing in a little bit more often than that,” Metzer said. “But it was probably a big thing for him to get that seeing eye backhand that he scored against Chicago (Saturday). Getting one in the early going, maybe that builds the confidence.”