Radim Zohorna, during his first two seasons with the Penguins, had moments when he raised eyebrows with flashes of surprising skill for a player of his stature. But they were sporadic, and he would soon fade back into the background.
The Penguins believed they pinpointed one primary factor for that and challenged the 6-foot-6 forward to do something about it before he returned to Pittsburgh for what is likely a make-or-break season for him here in North America.
Early returns indicate the 26-year-old Czech product stepped up to the plate.
Well, actually, it might be more accurate to say he stepped away from it.
“I just tried to lose my weight a little bit,” he said. “I’m around six or eight pounds lighter than last year. Maybe that’s why [I look faster]. I feel great. It’s not only because I feel fast, but also my conditioning [improved].”
There was no fad diet or funny story about how he dropped that weight. He said he simply reduced his calorie intake and cut out bread and other starches.
“It was just dieting for six or eight weeks. It was pretty easy,” Zohorna said.
Whatever he did over the summer, the Penguins are pleased with the results so far. He has stood out early in training camp. There is more consistent impact in addition to his highlight plays, which included an end-to-end effort the first day.
Zohorna, whom the Penguins list at 220 pounds, raced back into his defensive zone, then muscled Rickard Rakell off the puck with relative ease. He swooped behind his net, then up the ice in transition with extra pep evident in his step. The lefty leaned in and slid a backdoor pass to Josh Archibald for an easy tap-in.
He carried that energy over to his preseason debut Sunday in Columbus.
Two days later, coach Mike Sullivan noted Zohorna’s fitness level is as good as it has been since Zohorna joined the Penguins prior to the 2020-21 season. He said Zohorna looks faster, stronger on the puck and more engaged overall.
“That’s allowing him the opportunity to play his game, just his ability to sustain his energy level and his effort level throughout the course of a long shift or just shift to shift, period to period,” Sullivan said. “That’s something that we tried to challenge [him] with in the offseason, and certainly, he has put the work in.”
Now, the Penguins hope to see all that translate to NHL games this season.
Zohorna was pretty productive at the American Hockey League level, which is not surprising given his numbers in the top Czech league. In 25 games in Pittsburgh, he had four goals and six assists with an eye-popping plus-16 rating.
But the Penguins didn’t see him do enough without the puck to give him a regular NHL role or trust him to play postseason minutes the past two springs.
It didn’t help that Zohorna dealt with a flu-like illness the first three months of last season, which he said was a factor in his conditioning being insufficient.
Heading into the final year of his contract, he feels healthy, strong and fast. He is more comfortable with his surroundings in Pittsburgh, both on and off the ice. He thinks he learned the last two years what it takes to stick in the NHL.
“I have much more confidence now,” Zohorna said Tuesday. “This is a new season, a new opportunity, and I want to make the team. I think I’m ready for it.”
Zohorna gets another chance to show that to the Penguins on Tuesday night, when the Detroit Red Wings visit PPG Paints Arena for a preseason game. Jeff Carter is day to day with an upper-body injury and Kasperi Kapanen is out with an illness. So, Zohorna should receive third-line minutes and a power-play role.
If he needs additional inspiration, he can just look across the dressing room.
New Penguins defenseman Jan Rutta, who is also Czech, took the long road to the NHL. He went undrafted and didn’t come over to North America until he was 27. It then took him two more seasons to find his footing. But then he won a couple of Stanley Cups with Tampa Bay and earned a decent payday here.
Would it be alright with Zohorna if his own career followed a similar path?
“Oh, yeah. Exactly. That’s what I want,” he said, flashing a confident grin.