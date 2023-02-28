NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Penguins prior to Tuesday’s game in Nashville placed forward Brock McGinn and defenseman Mark Friedman on waivers.
The team waiving Friedman was no surprise, especially now that he has recovered from his recent injury. But McGinn hitting the wire was a bit unexpected and hints that the Penguins are trying to clear salary cap space to make a deadline deal.
McGinn, a bottom-six winger who was one of general manager Ron Hextall’s priciest pickups, has gone 26 games without a point. His last came on Dec. 22.
The Penguins didn’t hand McGinn a four-year, $11 million contract in 2021 for his offensive prowess. They saw him as the type of tone-setter who could replace what was lost when Brandon Tanev was claimed by Seattle in the expansion draft. But McGinn too often this season was barely noticeable out on the ice.
McGinn has 10 goals, 15 points and a minus-1 rating this season. He was part of a Pittsburgh penalty kill that has been one of the NHL’s worst since Christmas. He is ninth on the team in hits, racking up fewer than Rickard Rakell and Kris Letang. And he’s blocked only six more shots than captain Sidney Crosby.
And so the Penguins placed McGinn and his $2,750,000 cap hit on waivers.
If another team claims McGinn, which seems unlikely given he still has two more years left on that deal, the Penguins would free up another $2,750,000. If he clears and heads to the minor leagues, they will get $1,125,000 in cap savings.
The Penguins last weekend gained significant salary cap relief when the St. Louis Blues claimed Kasperi Kapanen and his $3.2 million cap hit on waivers.
It sure looks as if Hextall and the Penguins have something up their sleeves with these transactions. In recent days, they have, per sources, engaged in trade talks with Arizona about Jakub Chychrun and Vancouver about J.T. Miller.
The NHL trade deadline is Friday at 3 p.m., but the market is already hopping.
With McGinn put on waivers, the Penguins could roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen in Tuesday’s game in Nashville.