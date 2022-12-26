In the past two decades, Pittsburgh youths have had a number of fine hockey idols to choose from, starting with Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang.
But who did those three superstars and their NHL teammates look up to when they were little kids, first lacing up the skates and falling in love with the game?
This fall, the Post-Gazette asked Penguins players to name their favorite childhood players. We polled every Penguin who spent at least a few days in Pittsburgh this season. In total, there were 20 total names mentioned, including an MVP-winning goalie, a Minnesota high school hockey star and one player’s dad.
Five former NHLers got multiple votes, including a current Penguins player.
Peter Forsberg was by far the most popular pick, with seven Penguins giving him a shout-out, including Crosby. Pavel Datsyuk got love from a couple of guys, one of them surprisingly being Pittsburgh’s starting goalie. Joe Sakic and Steve Yzerman earned tallies, too, but not as many as a Sid who’s no longer a kid.
In their words, the Penguins explain why they gravitated toward particular NHL predecessors — and in some cases how they influenced their own style.
Josh Archibald: Steve Yzerman
“I grew up in Saskatchewan. We didn’t have a hometown team. So I just kind of gravitated toward Detroit. They were a powerhouse in the mid-90s, won a couple of Cups back to back. He just played the game the right way. He was a good leader, hard on things, good shot, goal scorer, kind of did everything.”
Teddy Blueger: Peter Forsberg
“Don’t know why. I just always remember loving him. He was always my favorite player, so I wore No. 21 all the time growing up.”
Drake Caggiula: Patrick Kane
“Sid was a big influence for me growing up. Patrick Kane was one of those guys that I just [appreciated]. Smaller player. He was really skilled. Fun to watch, just his engine and how he was so determined to score and to win. I had his jersey growing up and wore it on the backyard rink quite a bit. So it’s probably him.”
Jeff Carter: Doug Gilmour
“I grew up close to Toronto so I was a Leafs fan. I’d probably say my favorite player was Doug Gilmour. Honestly, it was probably because he was one of the better players. I don’t really know why. But he was one of those guys that always stuck out to me. It always seemed like he was in on everything.”
Sidney Crosby: Steve Yzerman
“ teve Yzerman and Peter Forsberg were my favorites. I liked the way they played. They were two-way players and had a little bit of grit. Especially thinking of Forsberg, he was one of the first really skilled guys I remembered watching that played with a lot of edge and physicality, too. He wasn’t a guy who backed down from anything, so I always respected that about his game.”
Casey DeSmith: Jose Theodore
“It was Jose Theodore when I was little. I was a Habs fan growing up. And he was a Vezina winner. That year he won [the Hart, too]. And then Carey Price.”
Brian Dumoulin: Joe Sakic
“That was the first game I watched live, the Colorado Avalanche. I was always drawn to that team, especially when Ray Bourque went to them. I just liked the way Sakic played. He had a very calm demeanor, was soft spoken and he stepped up in big games.”
Mark Friedman: Duncan Keith
“I was a big Duncan Keith and Drew Doughty guy. They just seemed to do everything really well, and it’s hard not to look up to those guys.”
Jake Guentzel: Sidney Crosby
“Sid. It’s pretty easy. I was growing up at the right time and he was just coming into the league and obviously just an unbelievable player, a special player. It was just fun to watch what he could do on the ice.”
Filip Hallander: Peter Forsberg
“He’s the best Swedish hockey player ever. He was versatile, skilled, physical, all-around fun to watch, and he always delivered when it mattered most.”
Danton Heinen: Joe Sakic
“He was just from near where I grew up. He was from Burnaby, British Columbia. I just always liked the way he’d shoot the puck. I just enjoyed watching him play.”
Tristan Jarry: Pavel Datsyuk
“Growing up, probably Pavel Datsyuk and then Patrick Roy, Dominik Hasek, Dan Cloutier. I wasn’t a goalie for a long time, so I guess growing up when I started playing hockey it always seemed like Detroit was playing Vancouver a lot. He was just really good on the ice and I watched him a lot.”
Pierre-Oliver Joseph: P.K. Subban
“I had a lot of good models in front of me back when I grew up. Of course, P.K. Subban was part of the Montreal Canadiens. So I always tried to see him as often as possible, either on TV or in real life. I really liked Marc-Edouard Vlasic, too, in San Jose. I watched him for a long time in Team Canada events and I always thought he was a little underrated and really good in those events. And then, of course, Kris [Letang]. When you have a French defenseman like that, playing in the best organization for a long time, it’s great to watch. I know my brother was a big Capitals fan growing up, so I really liked the competition that the two teams had.”
Kasperi Kapanen: Sami Kapanen
“My dad, he’s obviously my idol. Growing up watching him, he was a fast player. For a small guy, he had a good shot and good hands. And he left it all out there. He wasn’t afraid to piss guys off and hit guys. He was only 5-10. So I idolized him.”
Kris Letang: Pavel Bure
“I had many. Jaromir Jagr was one of them. Pavel Bure was my all-time favorite. With his explosiveness and speed, he was an exciting player to watch.”
Evgeni Malkin: Sergei Fedorov
“He could do everything. I watched a couple of his games live from Magnitogorsk. And he’s amazing. He could play power play, PK. Skilled guy. Smart. Could play defense. Faceoffs. Everything. His white Nike skates. When we were growing up, kids loved it. He was my hero when I was growing up. He’s a nice guy. I know him pretty well. He’s a really good player. I think he’s still the best Russian player so far.”
Brock McGinn: Alexei Kovalev
“My favorite player was Alex Kovalev. My favorite time was when he was with the Montreal Canadiens. His skill was just so much fun to watch.”
Drew O’Connor: Zach Parise
“I was a Devils fan growing up so I was a big fan of Patrick Elias, Zach Parise. I loved watching them, especially the way Parise played. He was fun to watch. He was so fast. He played hard. He was just a really fun guy to watch.”
Jeff Petry: Nicklas Lidstrom
“Just as a defenseman, I liked him. How calm he was with the puck. How he seemed to be in the right position pretty much every time. He was a good guy to watch and obviously growing up in Detroit with those teams, it was fun to watch.”
Marcus Pettersson: Peter Forsberg
“Either Forsberg or Nicklas Lidstrom, I would say. Probably Forsberg. I used to be a forward growing up. He was a guy that was just so much fun to watch, the way he competed out there, throwing bodies and everything like that.”
Ryan Poehling: Nick Leddy
“I didn’t watch a lot of NHL hockey. So when I was a young kid going to the [ Minnesota] state hockey tournament, I’d watch guys like Jake Gardiner, Nick Leddy, Aaron Ness, guys like that. I really liked watching Nick Leddy. He went to high school in Eden Prairie. I was probably 10 or 11 when he was playing.”
Sam Poulin: Sidney Crosby
“My favorite players were Sid and Alex Ovechkin. They were pretty much the two biggest guys of the era. For sure, I really idolized those two guys. It’s pretty crazy to play with one of them right now.”
Rickard Rakell: Peter Forsberg
“He was just like an overall unbelievable player. He could do it all. Played tough every night. Such a good passer and puck protector. Just doing it all. I think that was the most fun player to watch. I’ve been able to sit down and have lunch with him a couple of times. It was just something else. He is a super mellow guy.”
Chad Ruhwedel: Scott Niedermayer
“When I started playing defense, I really took a liking to Scott Niedermayer. He was on the Ducks, which is the closest team to my house. He was really fun to watch. His skating was second to none and he could do everything. Lead the rush and be the first one back.”
Bryan Rust: Peter Forsberg
“He was so strong with the puck but he was also so skilled. He could dance guys and he could run guys over.”
Jan Rutta: Peter Forsberg
“I remember I was collecting Peter Forsberg cards. I used to be a forward when I was younger. Because of his deke in the Olympics, I just really liked him as a player. You don’t realize as a 6-year-old that he was a two-way player. I don’t know. I just liked him. It was hard to watch NHL in Czech Republic. I think there was only like one channel and it was pretty expensive. I don’t even know if we had that. But I’d see a couple [ Colorado Avalanche] games [every year].”
Jason Zucker: Pavel Datsyuk
“He was just a magician. He was a guy that nobody understood why he could do the things that he could do. He was just such a special player. He wasn’t the best skater. He wasn’t the biggest. But he was so unbelievably creative and so much fun to watch.”