PITTSBURGH — We spent last football season criticizing Matt Canada. I know I did it as much as anyone. It was easy because his offense was a significant reason the Steelers missed the playoffs. How dare Canada let that happen?
We also have been hard on Ron Hextall during this NHL season. I still can hear the “Fire Hextall!” chants that filled PPG Paints Arena last week during the Penguins’ embarrassing 7-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. Again, it was so easy to jeer the man because his team has underachieved and is in a brutal fight to make the playoffs. He will take most of the blame if it comes up short.
Canada and Hextall get it.
“I understand the fans’ frustrations. We have high expectations, as well. I totally get it,” Hextall said.
“When you’re a GM, you know what you’re signing up for. Criticism is part of the business. We work in the public eye. And [fans] pay good money to come to the rink. They certainly have the right to chant and say whatever they choose.”
Spoken like a true professional.
But there’s something else that is easy for us. It is easy to forget that Canada and Hextall are human beings. They might be able to shrug off the criticism and accept it as part of the job, but what about their families? I can’t begin to imagine how much it stings the people who care about them the most.
You’re damn right we forget about that.
Sports can be such a cruel business, even for those who are well-compensated and make a living that most of us can’t even dream of making.
I saw it late in the 2021 NFL season. Steelers rookie Pressley Harvin III was booed in a game against the Tennessee Titans because his punting was leaving something to be desired. Fans at Heinz Field — that’s what it was called then — didn’t know that his terminally ill father was at the game to see his son one final time. Pressley Harvin II died six days later on Christmas morning.
There was more proof on Tuesday when the Penguins placed Brock McGinn and Mark Friedman on waivers. The timing of the moves was awful. This week is the annual Penguins dads’ trip. On Monday night, McGinn and Friedman were at a team dinner in Nashville, having treasured time with their fathers. The next day, the players were cut by their team. I’m guessing that spoiled the trip for Bob McGinn and Jeff Friedman even though, because of the vagaries of NHL waivers, McGinn was able to play against the Predators on Tuesday night.
Yes, they were business moves by the Penguins, understandable moves almost certainly to create salary cap relief before Friday’s NHL trade deadline. The Penguins have been linked to Arizona defenseman Jakob Chychrun and Vancouver forward J.T. Miller in published reports.
Yes, McGinn and Friedman have had disappointing seasons. McGinn had gone 26 games going back to Dec. 22 without scoring even a point. Friedman had played in just 11 games, although he was one of the few Penguins willing to play a physical game.
And yes, McGinn and Friedman have guaranteed contracts. McGinn will make what’s left of his $2.75 million deal this season and make $2.75 million in each of the next two seasons. Friedman is guaranteed the balance of his $750,000 salary this season and $800,000 next season.
I’m certainly not asking anyone to feel sorry for McGinn and Friedman.
No one is going to do that.
I’m also not going to ask anyone to stop criticizing Canada and booing Hextall.
No one will do that, either.
But, please, try to remember sports isn’t just about contracts and big money.
There also is a human side to it.