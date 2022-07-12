PITTSBURGH — Ahead of the NHL trade deadline, Penguins general manager Ron Hextall said he was hoping to find a player who could help not just in the immediate future, “but also a little bit longer-term.”
Turns out, he was able to accomplish that after all.
Swedish forward Rickard Rakell, who was acquired on an expiring contract from the Anaheim Ducks on March 22, has agreed to terms on a deal that will keep him in Pittsburgh for the foreseeable future. The team announced Monday night that the contract will be six years with an average annual value of $5 million.
The Penguins see Rakell as a versatile, Swiss Army knife type forward who has the ability to play both wings and with several different types of centers. He has proven a scoring touch in the past. Last year was the fourth time he eclipsed the 20-goal plateau. He also has a 34-goal and a 33-goal outburst on his resume.