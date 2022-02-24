Kasperi Kapanen has fallen into a deep funk, with no signs that he could soon snap out of it heading into Thursday’s game against the New Jersey Devils.
The speedy winger, now in his second season in Pittsburgh, has not scored in 11 games without even earning a single assist. He has a minus-5 rating over that span and the Penguins for now have ditched their plan to pair him with Evgeni Malkin. Kapanen is expected to remain on the third line in Thursday’s game.
Coach Mike Sullivan conceded that Kapanen’s confidence had taken a hit.
“He cares an awful lot about his own game and he cares a lot about the Penguins. So you could probably imagine where he’s at as far as his own personal headspace,” he said Thursday morning. “These guys are great athletes and they care a lot and they pride themselves on what they do. But they’re also human beings.”
Prior to the season, Sullivan pumped up the 25-year-old, saying he had a chance to be an “elite” winger. But Kapanen has just nine goals and 24 points in 51 games. And his aversion to shooting or going to the net has become maddening.
During his 11-game scoring drought, he has zero chances off of rebounds, just four shots from the inner slot and seven quality chances overall, per Sportlogiq. He put exactly one puck on the net in seven of his 11 games over that stretch.
“Just trying to get him to simplify his game, shoot the puck more, go to the net, take some of the thinking out of it. Just [eliminate] the mindset of worrying about scoring and just focus on playing the right away,” Sullivan said. “The byproduct of that is he’ll get opportunities and he’ll score. Because he’s a talented guy.”
It’s clear the Penguins are frustrated that Kapanen has not been able to evolve his offensive game beyond being a threat off the rush. And his name has come up in trade speculation. But publicly, Sullivan continues to support Kapanen.
“We’ve got a lot of faith in Kappy and his overall game,” he said after the morning skate. “And we’re just trying to help him through this process right now.”
Cullen is a ‘natural’
Thursday’s matchup against the Devils will be Matt Cullen’s fifth behind the bench since he took on some of the responsibilities held by assistant coach Todd Reirden, who had knee surgery two weeks ago and has yet to return to the rink.
“Cully’s done a great job,” Sullivan said this week. “He just has a great demeanor about him. He’s a very cerebral hockey guy. He was a cerebral player himself. He has a wealth of experience. Our players have so much respect for Cully.”
Sullivan and his primary assistants, Reirden and Mike Vellucci, have been helping Cullen with the “learning curve” of transitioning from player to coach and have tried to get him up to speed with the technology required to do the job.
But when it comes to communicating with the players, Cullen is a “natural.”
“Standing up in front of a group of players and having to present a meeting can be very intimidating. But Cully’s a natural at it,” Sullivan said. “He’s got great insights into the game. And I think it’s just been a natural evolution for him.”
Power play
regroups
After converting an impressive 30.8% of their power play opportunities in the 16 games after Malkin joined the lineup, the Penguins experienced a little bit of a lull in their recent back-to-back losses to Toronto and Carolina. They could not cash in on any 5-on-4 power plays and allowed a short-handed goal in Toronto.
So the Penguins spent a chunk of their practice time Tuesday and Wednesday on special teams, including full-ice drills that put a focus on zone entries.
“Last couple games, the power play, we have not played good,” Malkin said. “The last two days, we tried to fix. We watched video. We worked on power play in practice. We can’t give them goal against [on the] power play. It’s not good for team. ... We need to build momentum when we score. It’s very important.”
In a rush to fix it
Odd-man rushes against, and especially breakaways, continue to be a problem for the Penguins. That all starts with puck management, with bad giveaways in all three zones leading to quality chances off the counterattack.
But Sullivan said he has also seen slippage when it comes to defending some rush opportunities.
Sullivan declined to get into specifics, but there were moments when defenders got crossed up on who should defend whom on a 3-on-2 rush. At other times, forwards have not tracked back to fill in for a pinching defenseman. And Kris Letang left his feet on the short-handed goal in Toronto and slid out of position.
“We certainly have strategies on how we defend certain situations,” he said. “And that just boils down to making good decisions and reads and collective effort. ... I don’t think our attention to detail in those areas has been diligent and that was a conversation that we’ve had with our team over the last couple of days.”