DuBOIS — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), along with Penn Highlands Healthcare DuBois Campus, the Highway Safety Network and DuBois City Police, held a public “mocktail party” on Thursday to remind motorists to not drive under the influence and encouraged designated driving ahead of Fourth of July celebrations this weekend.
“Penn Highlands is grateful for this chance to partner with these organizations and deliver this crucial safety message,” said PHH DuBois Trauma, Outreach and Injury Prevention Coordinator Kara Bauer. “As a former emergency room director, I’ve seen the consequences of impaired driving firsthand and look forward to a day where DUI crashes are a thing of the past. Designating a sober driver is the simplest and most effective way toward that future.”
At the event, held in the PHH DuBois lobby, PHH employees and patients were invited to enjoy a mocktail beverage recipe, operate the impaired driving simulator and complete activities while wearing Drunk Busters alcohol and drug impairment simulation goggles. City police officers conducted mock standardized field sobriety tests with the participants. Participants were also encouraged to join the conversation online by sharing a safety selfie from the event using #CelebrateSafe.
City police Officer Lance Thompson said that while alcohol-related fatalities account for nearly 30 percent of all traffic fatalities in Pennsylvania, impaired driving enforcement covers more than just alcohol impairment. He said Pennsylvania continues to enhance its drug-impaired enforcement by training officers in Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE) and the Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) programs.
Thompson, a DRE himself, said these officers are trained to recognize when a person has been driving under the influence of drugs to identify the type of drug causing the impairment. He said the city police department, along with municipal police departments statewide and the Pennsylvania State Police, have been and will continue to conduct high visibility enforcement for the duration of the Fourth of July Impaired Driving Campaign, which began June 20 and continues through Monday, July 4. Thompson said law enforcement will offer zero tolerance to DUI offenders.
DuBois City Police Cpl. Orlando Prosper said the event was held to “remind everybody with the Fourth of July holiday weekend — with all the fairs, parades, picnics, family gatherings, and other social outings, that there is usually an increased amount of alcohol. If people choose to drink, don’t drive. Make sure that you have a designated driver — an Uber, a friend, anybody that can get you back and forth safely. And DUIs are not just about alcohol, we’ve seen a steady increase in drug-related DUIs, whether they be illegal drugs or prescription drugs. I’d like to remind drivers to always make sure that you’re using your prescriptions properly: that you’re not adding alcohol with them and follow the instructions to a T; under no circumstances driving impaired because police will be out there, and we will be prosecuting, because DUI driving is just dangerous.”
PennDOT offers the following advice for those hosting or attending a barbecue over the holiday weekend:
- If attending a barbecue, ensure your designated driver is sober before leaving. If they decided to drink, call a taxi, or catch a ride with someone you know hasn’t been drinking.
- Walking while impaired has its own risks, so have a sober friend walk home with you.
- If you’re the designated driver, don’t drink alcohol no matter what. Impairment begins with the first drink, and your friends are counting on you to get them home safely.
- Encourage other designated drivers by using #DesignatedDriver on social media. You could be a positive influence that keeps other designated drivers on track.
- If someone you know has been drinking tries to drive, take their keys, and help them get home safely.
- If you’re hosting the party, have plenty of snacks and non-alcoholic beverages for guests and designated drivers to enjoy.
- Remind guests they have a long day ahead of them and encourage them to pace themselves, eat plenty of food and drink plenty of water.
According to PennDOT 2021 data, there were 3,286 crashes in Pennsylvania between 6 p.m. June 25 and Monday, July 5. Of those, 306 were alcohol-related and another 124 were drug-related. There were 17 fatalities in the alcohol-related crashes and nine in the drug-related.
For more information on the dangers and consequences of impaired driving safety, visit www.penndot.pa.gov/safety and https://padui.org.