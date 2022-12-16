STATE COLLEGE — The list of college defensive coordinators who had a better year than Penn State’s Manny Diaz is a short one.
The Lions’ first-year DC directed one of the top units in the Big Ten. Penn State finished fifth in the conference in scoring defense (18.0 points per game) and allowed 317.8 yards per game. The aggressive PSU ‘D’ recorded 95 tackles for loss — including a Big Ten-high 37 sacks — and 88 pass breakups. As a result, Diaz was named a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, presented to sport’s top assistant.
Diaz, who replaced Brent Pry in 2022, was the Miami head coach for three seasons (2019-2021). He was 21-15 during that time in South Florida but was fired after the Hurricanes’ 7-5 finish a year ago.
Diaz was asked about his 2023 plans during Penn State’s bowl media day Friday at Beaver Stadium. Would he be tempted by another DC job?
“I don’t think about those type of things,” Diaz said.
“At this point, it’s full speed ahead (with Penn State) for 2023, first of all, for the Rose Bowl.”
Penn State (10-2) will face Utah (10-3) in the Jan. 2 Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
Diaz said he doesn’t pay attention to coaching rumors, especially in December.
“This is just the time year that’s ‘silly season’, it’s called silly season for a reason,” Diaz said.
“Because a lot of it is just noise, rumors. … The great thing now is, I’ve got a great job and it would take an amazingly great job to leave a great job.
“So you focus on what’s real. … In this profession, if you’re doing a good job, they’re saying you’re leaving (for) somewhere else. If you’re not doing a good job, they say they want you to go somewhere else. It’s just the nature of the business.”
Diaz also said he wants another crack at a head coaching job. Miami was his first career opportunity.
“In terms of ambition, I would like to be a head coach again,” Diaz said.
“I enjoy it. I think there’s some unfinished business with the way things happened (at Miami) a year ago.
“Second time around, I think you’re a little wiser in the opportunity. And I don’t think you necessarily let the opportunity choose you, I think you choose the opportunity a little bit differently.”