COLLEGEVILLE — Landscape contractors are invited to this two-day intensive workshop which will be held on January 19 and 20 at Penn State Extension Berks County, 1238 County Welfare Road, Leesport, Pa.
Discussion will be held on how to determine the overhead of operating a landscaping business and create a profitable bid. There will be opportunities to ask questions and explore bidding practices with other contractors.
On the first day, the class will work through a spreadsheet using real-world examples to figure overhead costs of a landscape installation business. Each participant will receive an electronic copy of this spreadsheet, so they can adapt it and use it for their own business. On the second day, the class will work together to create a bid for a small residential hardscape and plant installation job in detail, using the overhead costs determined on the first day of the class.
Participants will discuss the benefits and pitfalls of some common estimating methods and explore the concept of production rates in-depth, including why it is important to know what they are and how to determine these rates. The class will also discuss profit margins and offering employee benefits.
The instructor is Scott Burk, owner of Scott’s Landscaping, Inc. in Centre County, a mid-size, full-service company. He is a graduate of the Landscape Contracting Program at Penn State University and serves as a guest instructor for current Penn State students.
The cost to attend this class is $200. Pre-registration and payment are required by January 17. To register go to: https://extension.psu.edu/landscape-bidding or call 877-345-0691. Class size is limited!
Questions regarding class can be directed to Emelie Swackhamer at exs33@psu.edu.