ELIZABETHTOWN — Are you a licensed pesticide applicator who maintains healthy landscapes or someone who diagnoses and manages insect diseases and problems? Pest management on ornamental plants and turfgrass will be the topic of Penn State Extension’s “Turf and Ornamentals School,” which will take place starting at 8 a.m. July 12 in the Masonic Village –Patton Campus, 1244 Bainbridge Road, Elizabethtown.
The “Turf and Ornamentals School” is a one-day workshop for turf and landscape professionals, grounds managers, school and park employees, and arborists. In the morning, participants can choose a two-hour turf pest walk or a landscape pest walk, followed by concurrent sessions covering pollinators and pesticides or issues impacting ornamental plants.
Afternoon concurrent sessions will focus on invasive plants, turfgrass weeds and diseases, turfgrass insects, and protecting water resources. Pesticide recertification credits will be offered. Organizers said the one-day format is a convenient way for participants to gain valuable knowledge to apply in the field.
The $110 cost of the workshop includes lunch, and space is limited so registration is recommended. To register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/turf-ornamentals-schoolor call 877-345-0691 by July 6.