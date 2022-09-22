UNIVERSITY PARK — An upcoming Penn State Extension workshop on weed control and weed identification in rights of way and industrial areas will provide an opportunity to earn pesticide applicator credits.
The “Industrial and Right of Way Weed Meeting” will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Berks County Agricultural Center, 1238 County Welfare Road, Leesport.
This event is designed for licensed pesticide applicators; professionals controlling vegetation in right-of-way space clearances; professionals concerned with managing invasive weeds; and ecological land managers and stewards.
Instructors will share insights and information for vegetation managers in roadside settings, native species land reclamation and nonagricultural industrial sites, and those working for public utilities, departments of transportation and municipalities. Participants can learn identification characteristics and ecological impacts of common invasive weeds, how to apply the right pesticides with the best equipment, and how to conserve valuable pollinators during and after application.
The workshop will cover:
- How to identify common invasive plant species, including mile-a-minute, Japanese stiltgrass, tree of heaven, Japanese knotweed, barberry and shrub honeysuckle.
- Essential skills for vegetation management, including equipment selection and application methods.
- How to conserve pollinators and ecological integrity while achieving management objectives.
Pesticide credits are available in categories 05, 07, 10, 18, core and private category.
Participants must register by Oct. 3. The $75 registration fee covers lunch.
More information is available at extension.psu.edu.