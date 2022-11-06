BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Since arriving on campus last winter, Kaytron Allen has repeatedly been praised for his vision and patience.
Per usual, those traits were on display in Penn State’s 45-14 win at Indiana on Saturday, as the freshman running back averaged just under 5 yards per carry despite never rushing for more than 12 yards on any one attempt. While Allen’s most recent rushing performance didn’t feature countless explosive runs, he set a new career high with three touchdowns and added a new distinction: being the Nittany Lions’ leading receiver.
“When you can flick it out and get 60 or 50 or whatever he went for, it makes your job pretty easy,” quarterback Sean Clifford said of Allen, who had a game-best 72 receiving yards on just two catches.
It was perhaps Allen’s best game as a Nittany Lion, considering he alone had 158 of Penn State’s 483 yards of total offense. It was also his most balanced, as his previous career high in receiving yards was 22 via a single catch in the home opener against Ohio.
What’s perhaps most surprising about Allen’s latest showing has nothing to do with him, though. The Nittany Lions’ offensive line is as banged up as it’s been in recent memory. Penn State was without three starters in left tackle Olu Fashanu, left guard Landon Tengwall and right tackle Caedan Wallace.
In response to the rash of injuries, Penn State turned to a number of backups to step up, including true freshman Drew Shelton, who got the start at left tackle and played every snap in his third collegiate game.
“Shelton, as a true freshman, starting at left tackle in the Big Ten in this type of game on the road, hadn’t played a whole lot, we tried to redshirt him if we could,” James Franklin said. “Not only did he play, he played well.”
Before the season and during much of it, Franklin has discussed the importance of establishing depth up and down the roster. The Nittany Lions’ second-stringers often weren’t up to the task in 2021, which allowed for a season that began with a brilliant 5-0 start to culminate in a 7-6 finish.
This year, Franklin has made a point of calling backup offensive linemen Hunter Nourzad and Bryce Effner “starters” based on the number of in-game repetitions they get when cycling in on the line. In contrast to the 2021 campaign, Effner believed Saturday’s showing by the offensive line demonstrated the depth they’ve developed.
“A lot of teams, they have their five and they want to play those five, and then if guys are injured or whatever, then starting that week, they’re like, ‘All right, you get moved up,’” Effner said. “That’s not really the case at Penn State. We like having seven to eight guys running with the offense and we’ll rotate them in, rotate them out, trying to get everybody work.”
Depth is all well and good, but it certainly helps to have running backs like Allen and fellow freshman Nicholas Singleton on the scene, too. There are nuanced differences that come with blocking for both Allen and Singleton, the latter of whom Effner referred to as a “bottle rocket” that the offensive line tries to point in the right direction.
As for blocking for Allen?
“It’s kind of like your butt’s on fire,” Effner said. “When you’ve got Kaytron back there, you come off the line as fast as you can because you know he’s going to be right there waiting for that opportunity for that gap to open and then he’s going to split it right down the middle. You’ve just got to come off the ball fast, get a good block, get your helmet across or nose up, whatever your coach is teaching you, and then just let him do his thing, really.”
The running back who’s affectionately referred to as “Fatman” has won over teammates of all kinds, including Clifford, with whom he initially got off to a rocky start. The sixth-year quarterback and Allen got into it with one another during a winter workout, which led Clifford to quickly recognize the fire within the then-new enrollee.
Since then, Allen has shed weight while maintaining the power that has allowed him to frequently find the end zone during a season in which he’s already tied Penn State’s record for rushing touchdowns by a freshman with three games to go in the regular season.
“The way he’s developed is awesome,” Clifford said. “I remember Kaytron when he first got here, and to say that he’s anything close to the player that he is now, compared to there, would be an understatement. The way he works, the way he excels, he comes from a tough spot, jumping in in the winter. He is the most improved player I think I’ve seen, probably, in my career from such a short time. So, kudos to Fatman.”