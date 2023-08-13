Penn State’s top four safeties will all play meaningful snaps in the fall.
The Nittany Lions return one veteran starter at the position, Keaton Ellis.
Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz and safeties coach Anthony Poindexter could use the diverse skills of Zakee Wheatley, Jaylen Reed and Kevin Winston Jr. to compensate for the loss of Ji’Ayir Brown, PSU’s leading tackler in 2022.
Reed, a third-year safety who appeared in all 13 games last year, was very effective in run support, finishing with 31 tackles, two tackles for loss, three pass breakups and two quarterback hurries.
“I’m just happy to play football,” the 6-0, 208-pound Reed said after Thursday’s practice.
“I know my ability, I know what I’m capable of, I know what type of value I bring to this team and I’m ready to help this team and be a leader on the defense.” Reed believes his strength at the moment is “obviously, my instincts and my ability go and track the football, where it is on the football field.”
Diaz will play to Penn State’s strengths on the defensive side, so don’t be surprise if you see three or four safeties on the field at once.
“Manny’s creative,” Reed said.
“Being in this defense has taught me a lot. He’s pulled out some abilities that I didn’t even know I had.
“Manny allows us to just go out there and play free and play football and play violent.”
Reed’s pass coverage skills have been tested by Penn State’s talented tight end room the last few years.
He admitted it is a challenge to try and defend against Theo Johnson (6-6, 264) and Tyler Warren (6-6, 259).
“Safeties usually go against tight ends,” Reed said.
“Guys like Theo Johnson, Tyler Warren, even the young guys. Andrew Rappleyea, Jerry Cross, Khalil (Dinkins), they’re all versatile and they’re all doing a good job.”
“That’s a matchup nightmare,” Reed added of squaring off against Johnson, “but I go against Theo a lot and we have some great battles in practice. I don’t think I’m going to face a better tight end group.”