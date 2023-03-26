UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State’s pro day brought notable names from around the NFL to Holuba Hall.
Three general managers — Brian Gutekunst (Packers), Ryan Poles (Bears) and Chris Grier (Dolphins) — attended. Steelers assistant GM Andy Weidl made the trip. Head coaches Mike McDaniel (Dolphins) and Matt Eberflus (Bears), as well as high-ranking assistants like Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, showed up.
All 32 teams were represented, and they saw every Penn State draft prospect — from Joey Porter Jr. to Sean Clifford — showcase their skills. Well, every prospect but one.
Parker Washington spent Friday chopping it up with teammates and talking to coaches and executives. The former Penn State wide receiver was at Holuba Hall for pro day but didn’t take part in any workouts or drills.
Washington is “so close” to returning to the field after suffering a season-ending injury in 2022. The Nittany Lions’ leading receiver missed the final three games after injuring his “ankle area” in practice before the Nov. 19 game at Rutgers.
Washington’s injury has derailed his pre-draft process. He attended the NFL combine earlier this month but the only workout he did was the bench press. He hasn’t run for NFL teams and is unsure if he’ll be healthy enough to test privately before the draft starts on April 27.
And yet, Washington doesn’t regret his decision to leave Penn State early.
“You have to bet on yourself and be confident in yourself,” Washington said Friday. “At the end of the day, it is a gamble. If I come back, it’s a gamble. You never know. You have to be willing to attack that and put your best foot forward and be confident.”
Washington added: “If I wasn’t confident in my ability, I’d still be at Penn State.”
That wouldn’t have been the worst thing in the world for either party. Penn State could certainly use Washington’s ability and experience as Drew Allar assumes the role of starting quarterback without a proven target. Washington added that he loves everyone in the program and enjoyed his three years in Happy Valley.
Washington emerged as a true freshman in the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, logging 36 catches for 489 yards and six touchdowns. He had 64 receptions for 820 yards and four scores in 2021. Last year, the injury as well as Penn State’s emphasis on the run game led to a slight dip in production (611 yards, two touchdowns).
Washington was gutted with how his career ended so abruptly, calling it a “tough break” not being able to finish the season and play in the Rose Bowl. But injury and all, Washington was ready to move on.
Where he’ll land, he’s not sure. Washington said NFL draft feedback has been “all over the place” from the second round to Day 3. “I’ve heard it all,” he said with a smile.
Dane Brugler, lead draft analyst for The Athletic, ranked Washington as his No. 77 overall player and 10th-best receiver last month.
Seventeen receivers were selected in the first three rounds of last year’s draft, possibly a good sign for Washington’s Day 2 chances.
Whatever happens draft weekend, Washington will be at peace with it. Though he’s spent most of his time rehabbing in Arizona, he’s cherished the pre-draft process. And he hopes that soon enough, he’ll be able to return to the field.
“I’m real close to getting back out there,” Washington said. “... I’m at a good place. I’m starting to do pretty much everything. When I talk to my PT, it’s all about how I feel. If I feel good, I can continue to build on it. By the end of April, I feel like I’ll be good.”