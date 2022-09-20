As Penn State-Auburn came to a close, Brad Nessler bid farewell and the CBS theme song played over Saturday’s highlights. Behind the graphic that read the final score, a slow-mo video of freshman running back Kaytron Allen being lifted in the air by offensive tackle Olu Fashanu became the lasting image of Penn State’s 41-12 win.
Allen enjoyed himself at Jordan-Hare Stadium. So did fellow freshman running back Nick Singleton. And it’s easy to see why.
Singleton and Allen used the Nittany Lions’ trip down south as a coming out party. Singleton already rushed for 179 yards against Ohio the week before, introducing himself to the Beaver Stadium crowd. But given the stage — the game averaged more than four million viewers — and the SECcompetition, Saturday served as Singleton and Allen’s joint statement to the college football world.
Allen rushed for 52 yards and two touchdowns with the first score of his collegiate career putting Penn State up, 14-6, before halftime. Singleton found the end zone twice and tallied 124 yards, featuring dashes of 53 and 54 yards.
For his efforts, Singleton was named the Big Ten’s freshman of the week for the second time. The former Governor Mifflin star was also named one of Kirk Herbstreit’s top performers to go along with a bevy of national buzz.
Singleton has certainly earned it. His five runs of 40-plus yards, three more than Penn State had all of last season, rank first in the country by a wide margin. His 11.1 yards per carry also ranks tops nationally. And by all accounts, the former Gatorade national player of the year isn’t letting the success and attention affect him.
“Right now, Nick’s handling things pretty well,” head coach James Franklin said at his Tuesday press conference. Franklin noted that the way recruiting coverage and social media have changed makes high-profile freshmen more prepared for the spotlight.
“I also think that it’s his personality. The players kind of give him a hard time. After he scores a touchdown or something, they say he has no swag. No swag, all substance,” Franklin added. “They like to give him a hard time, but it doesn’t faze him. I think he’s said 17 words since he’s been at Penn State. Very steady Eddie. Very level-headed. Doesn’t get too high. Doesn’t get too low. How he was raised, from his family and the program he came from at Governor Mifflin, they’ve done a really good job preparing him for this.”
Franklin said the same of Allen, who (like Singleton) was highly-sought after in the recruiting process. Singleton was a five-star prospect while Allen was a four-star recruit. Both players had 34 scholarship offers, according to 247 Sports.
When Allen arrived at Penn State, the powerful tailback weighed 225 pounds. Now, the player affectionately known as “Fatman” — a nickname he had well before he signed and enrolled at Penn State — is listed on the roster at 201 pounds.
Franklin said Allen, along with 2022 offensive line signee Maleek McNeil, has “probably changed his body as much as anybody in our program.”
“He is quicker. He’s faster. He’s more explosive. He’s just playing really confident and really good football right now,” Franklin said. The coach added that Allen will gradually put “the right weight” back on over time. But right now, he’s getting the job done.