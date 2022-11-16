UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Ji’Ayir Brown gets to return to his home state of New Jersey for the first of a series of lasts this Saturday.
His last road game, which comes against Rutgers. His last home game, which coincides with Penn State’s senior day. There’s even a potential bowl game on tap, should Penn State’s fifth-year safety elect to play in it. The Trenton, N.J., native has come a long way since starting out his college career at Scranton’s Lackawanna College, and he knows it.
“I’m just trying to slow these last two weeks down. It’s been a hell of a ride here at Penn State, and you never want to see it come to an end, but nothing lasts forever,” Brown said. “I’m just trying to slow time down as much as possible. I knew this moment was going to come. I knew this time of year was going to come. I just wanted to be ready for it as much as possible.”
Brown, who grew up roughly 45 minutes south of Rutgers’ campus, is expecting a big turnout of family and friends on Saturday. The last time Penn State played at Rutgers was during the COVID-19 impacted season, a campaign which featured significant attendance restrictions.
Now, Brown will have plenty of loved ones on hand to watch what could be his penultimate game as a Nittany Lion.
“It’s going to be good, my last year at Penn State, play in Jersey one more time, play a great opponent like Rutgers, and be able to put on a show for my hometown,” Brown said.
Of course, No. 11 Penn State is far and away the betting choice in this contest; according to some sportsbooks, the Nittany Lions are as high as 19.5-point favorites over a 4-6 Rutgers team that is fighting to gain bowl eligibility. A big reason Penn State is favored so heavily is because of its defense, which pitched a shutout last Saturday in the Nittany Lions’ 30-0 win over Maryland.
For the second season in a row, Brown leads Penn State in interceptions. He has three this year after tying for the national lead in the 2021 campaign with six picks. But Brown said he hasn’t met both his personal and team goals for this year, considering the Nittany Lions’ chances of making the College Football Playoff are practically nonexistent.
James Franklin isn’t surprised by the lens through which Brown views his season.
“He’s been phenomenal in every way that I could describe it,” Franklin said. “I would say really no matter how this season has gone, if he had 10 interceptions right now, I think he’d still be disappointed. It’s just kind of how he’s wired.”
According to ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., Brown is the third-highest ranked safety for the 2023 NFL draft, slotted on the draft expert’s big board behind Texas A&M’s Antonio Johnson and Alabama’s Brian Branch. But Franklin doesn’t think Brown, who is Penn State’s leading tackler with 55 stops, is getting the attention he deserves at this juncture in his collegiate career.
“When it comes to college football awards, when it comes to the NFL, his name should be all over the place,” Franklin said. “He’s playing his tail off. He makes his teammates better. He’s able to impact the game both in the run game and in the pass game.”
With the departure of fellow safety and former Lackawanna teammate Jaquan Brisker to the NFL once the 2021 season wrapped up, Brown had to take on a larger leadership role in 2022. Wide receiver Mitch Tinsley, who is also a junior college transfer and in his first year with the program, called Brown a “phenomenal” leader for the Nittany Lions in his sole season as a captain.
“Some people, I will say from my past experiences in football, they do a lot of talking but don’t back it up,” Tinsley said. “But I feel like for [Brown], he’s constantly showing, ‘You follow me, I’m the type of guy that’s going to get the job done.’ I feel like for him, he just goes about his business the right way.”
Brown’s leadership style and grace aren’t surprising, considering he had to attend Lackawanna after graduating from Trenton Central High School and that he had just two Division I offers from Penn State and Kent State once he finished community college.
He may not have met his lofty expectations for the 2022 campaign, but simply being a part of the Nittany Lions’ secondary for the last three seasons will provide Brown with ample reason to hold his head high for years to come.
“It’s just an unbelievable experience, being where I come from where there’s not too many opportunities like this given out. I just tried to make the best of every one of them and just tried to appreciate it throughout my whole career, knowing that my time was short,” Brown said. “I tried to soak in as much as I can, learn as much as I can from these coaches and staff, and just go about it that way and appreciate it while it’s here before it’s gone.”