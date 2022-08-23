UNIVERSITY PARK — Jahan Dotson may have been Penn State’s Batman last year, but Parker Washington was certainly more than a Robin.
The Nittany Lions’ 5-foot-10, 215-pound wideout out of Sugar Land, Texas, was sixth in the Big Ten in catches and ninth in receiving yards last fall despite often being quarterback Sean Clifford’s second receiving option. Dotson left Happy Valley to take his talents to the NFL this past spring, setting the stage for Washington to have a more prominent role in the offense as a sophomore in 2022.
“Parker, we know what he’s got because he had such a good year last year and we’re going to build on that,” offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich said at Penn State’s media day on Aug. 6. “He’s got an uncanny ability to get open, whether it be man, separating with technique and his athleticism, or whether it be settling into zones and understanding coverage.
“He’s a veteran guy that we’re going to lean on heavily this year.”
Instead of lining up on the perimeter this fall, Washington will continue in the slot at the “H” spot in Penn State’s offense, which is where he has operated for the last two years. That’s because the Nittany Lions elected to beef up their receiving corps with Western Kentucky transfer Mitchell Tinsley, one of the nation’s leading receivers in 2021.
With Tinsley on the scene, Washington’s ability to read defenses out of the slot won’t go unused.
“Parker’s a shifty, shifty guy. That’s where he lives,” Clifford said. “He’s smart, too. I think in that slot position, you’ve got to make a lot of decisions. There’s a lot of option-type routes where he can go this way or that way.”
Just because Penn State has added to its receivers room doesn’t mean Washington’s offensive contributions will be limited.
Both he and Clifford confirmed Washington will be moving around on offense, with Clifford going so far as to say the wideout will be “all over the place.”
One such example outside of Penn State’s offense is on special teams; Washington told the Post-Gazette he’s been getting “a lot” of repetitions as a punt returner.
In the 2022 Outback Bowl, with several Penn State players sitting out, Washington served as the Nittany Lions’ punt returner and took two kicks for 23 yards.
Whether Washington gets the nod as the team’s full-time punt returner will be determined in the coming days, but his multi-dimensional abilities will certainly be on display in an expanded fashion of some sort come Sept. 1 at Purdue.
The Nittany Lions do bring back other key receiving options like KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who was third on the team in catches and receiving yards in 2021, and their trio of tight ends in Brenton Strange, Theo Johnson and Tyler Warren.
But aside from if Dotson had utilized his fifth year of college eligibility, perhaps no player’s return will carry more weight for Penn State’s offense than Washington’s to the slot.
“He’s obviously made a number of plays here with some really good ball skills, great body control and [he’s] a really intelligent guy,” James Franklin said of Washington. “I think he’s going to have a big year for us and we need him to have a big year.”
Missing Mustipher
Reporters were permitted to attend an extended viewing session of practice this past Saturday afternoon, with such drills as wide receiver vs. defensive back one-on-ones drawing attention from all individuals on the scene.
However, a player as critical to the Nittany Lions’ success this year as any, PJ Mustipher was not seen on the practice field. Mustipher, who has been practicing throughout the summer, previously said in July at Big Ten media days that he’ll be “130% ready” by the time Penn State plays its season opener.
Whatever the reason for Mustipher’s absence, he’ll almost assuredly be asked about it Tuesday evening after practice.